Manhattan subway slashing: Man attacked on station stairwell following argument, cops say

A man was slashed on a stairwell leading to the 8th Street-NYU station, located off the corner of Broadway and 8th Street in the East Village.

Manhattan cops are looking for two suspects connected to an early-morning slashing on a subway station stairwell Saturday.

Police said the bloody attack occurred at about 4:22 a.m. on June 15 inside a staircase near the northbound platform of the 8th Street-NYU station on the R line in the East Village.

Moments earlier, law enforcement sources said, the victim, a 30-year-old man, became embroiled in a verbal argument with two men on the street outside the station. Police do not yet know what triggered the argument.

As the victim headed down the staircase into the station, cops said, the perpetrators followed him. The victim then turned around to find one of the suspects swinging an unknown sharp object at him.

Police said the victim quickly put his arm up to block the blow, and wound up being lacerated on his left hand. After cutting the man, the perpetrators fled to the street level in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4 responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Authorities described the suspects as men with light complexions, possibly in their 50s. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through June 9, the 6th Precinct has seen a 31.6% drop in felony assaults, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes were practically even, with 21 incidents so far in 2024 — one more than the total tallied at the same time last year.