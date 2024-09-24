East Village subway stabbing suspect caught with several knives on him, cops say

Officers spotted 27-year-old Raymond Kwok inside the Union Square subway station on Sept. 23. They recognized him as the stabbing suspect in images that the NYPD released on Sunday.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Eagle-eyed cops cuffed arrested on Monday the suspect in a bloody East Village stabbing at a subway station over the weekend.

Officers spotted 27-year-old Raymond Kwok, of Avenue C in the East Village, inside the Union Square subway station on Sept. 23. They recognized him as the stabbing suspect in images that the NYPD released on Sunday.

When the officers stopped him, law enforcement sources said, Kwok was allegedly found with several knives in his possession.

Kwok stands accused of allegedly stabbing a fellow commuter on Sept. 20 following an argument on a staircase leading to the 1st Avenue L train station, near East 14th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 29-year-old man was walking down the staircase at around 8:43 p.m. that evening when he bumped into Kwok. The pair got into a nasty argument when Kwok allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition after the suspect fled the scene.

On Monday night, detectives escorted a handcuffed Kwok out of the Union Square station, where NYPD Transit District 4 is stationed. When amNewYork Metro quizzed him on the incident, Kwok refused to answer.

Kwok is charged with two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.