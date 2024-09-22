East Village stabbing: Cops seek assailant who knifed man in subway station stairwell

The suspect (inset) sought for stabbing a man inside a stairwell at the 1st Avenue subway station in the East Village on Sept. 20, 2024.

Police are looking for the suspect behind a violent stabbing at an East Village subway station stairwell on Friday night.

The NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator behind the attack, which occurred at about 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 20 on a staircase leading to the 1st Avenue station on the L line, near the corner of 1st Avenue and East 14th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 29-year-old man, bumped into the suspect, who then engaged in a verbal argument with him.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the assailant brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the back. Following the assault, the perpetrator fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the video, the suspect wore a white baseball cap with a white mask under his chin, a dark blue jacket with white writing on the sleeves over a light blue shirt, dark-colored pants and blue-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.