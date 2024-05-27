Man in Brooklyn dies after being run over by drivers of two vehicles

A man was run over by two drivers and died Saturday by the Bedford Atlantic Armory in Brooklyn.

Cops in Brooklyn are investigating the death Saturday of a man run over by the drivers of two separate vehicles.

Police say the man, who remains unidentified, was running across the street at Atlantic and Bedford Avenues in Crown Heights at 9:18 p.m. on May 25 when he was swiped by the side-view mirror of an eastbound box truck, driven by a 36-year-old man who subsequently ran over the man.

Following this, the man was subsequently run over again by the 72-year-old driver of an Acura SUV, also traveling eastbound on Atlantic.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers remained at the scene, but neither were arrested.

The incident took place outside the Bedford-Atlantic Armory, one of the city’s largest men’s homeless shelters.

Atlantic and Bedford was previously the site of a hit-and-run in 2021, which killed 45-year-old Michael Williams two months after the incident that February.

Brooklyn had seen 27 traffic fatalities in 2024 as of the middle of May, up 12.5% over the same time last year.