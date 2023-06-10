Brooklyn subway slasher attacks woman in apparent random assault: NYPD

The suspect who slashed a woman on board a 3 train in Brooklyn on June 9, 2023.

The Brooklyn subway slasher who sliced a woman’s face in a random attack on board a train Friday afternoon remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Saturday morning images of the perpetrator behind the heinous assault that occurred on a Manhattan-bound 3 train at the Nostrand Avenue stop at about 2:54 p.m. on June 9.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the victim, a 23-year-old woman, as the 3 train pulled into the station — then went on the attack as the doors opened.

Without saying a word and without provocation, cops reported, the perpetrator held open the door with his foot, then leaned in and slashed the woman’s face and top of the arm with a sharp object.

Following the bloody assault, authorities said, the slasher exited the train and fled out of the station to parts unknown.

Meanwhile, the wounded victim remained on board the 3 train for another stop, eventually departing at the Franklin Avenue station, where police met and came to her assistance.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, and later released following treatment.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.