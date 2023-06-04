Suspect in custody after man, 33, fatally shot on Brooklyn street

A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest on a Brooklyn street early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wortman Avenue in East New York at around 12:20 a.m. on June 4. Upon arrival, cops say they discovered Tjine Hemans of Queens with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported Hemans to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An unknown person of interest was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting took place not far from, and not long after, a non-fatal shooting near East 98th Street and Lenox Road in Brownsville.