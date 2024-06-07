Quantcast
Brooklyn

Shooting in East New York leaves one man injured

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Police investigate a shooting at Pitkin Avenue and Ashford Street.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left a man injured on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a shot spotter activation at 2359 Pitkin Avenue in East New York just after 1:49 p.m. on June 7. Police found the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Paramedics transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Police investigate a shooting at Pitkin Avenue and Ashford Street. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
“The shots were definitely loud and rapid,” said nearby resident Gary Schur.

The 75th Precinct is an encrypted precinct and is blacked out from the media and general public from listening to police operations.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips.

