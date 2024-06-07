Shooting in East New York leaves one man injured

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn that left a man injured on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to a shot spotter activation at 2359 Pitkin Avenue in East New York just after 1:49 p.m. on June 7. Police found the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Paramedics transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

“The shots were definitely loud and rapid,” said nearby resident Gary Schur.

The 75th Precinct is an encrypted precinct and is blacked out from the media and general public from listening to police operations.

No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips.