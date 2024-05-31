Quantcast
Brooklyn

Firefighters take on blaze in East New York home

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
DSC_1653
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters battled a fire in a Brooklyn home on Thursday night.

At 9:21 p.m. on May 30, FDNY units responded to a fire at 592 Ashford St. in East New York. After cutting through the security gates, members made up of 12 units from the 15th Division deployed three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

Sparks surround a firefighter as he cuts window bars from the first floor of a 592 Ashford Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A firefighter advances a hoseline, while a firefighter removed windown bars during an all hands fire at 592 Ashford Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire was placed under control at 10:15 p.m. Searches of the first and second floors of the building were negative.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office. 

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A Division Chief surveys the top floor fire at 592 Ashford Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

