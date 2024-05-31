Firefighters take on blaze in East New York home

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Firefighters battled a fire in a Brooklyn home on Thursday night.

At 9:21 p.m. on May 30, FDNY units responded to a fire at 592 Ashford St. in East New York. After cutting through the security gates, members made up of 12 units from the 15th Division deployed three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire.

The fire was placed under control at 10:15 p.m. Searches of the first and second floors of the building were negative.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office.