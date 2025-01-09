Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker revealed that New York’s Bravest are successfully combating fire hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries — leading to a dramatic 67% decrease in fatalities linked to the fire-inducing devices in just one year.

In 2024, the city recorded six deaths attributed to lithium-ion battery incidents, a drop from 18 fatalities reported in 2023.

Tucker emphasized the fact that overall fire-related fatalities have decreased by 25%, highlighting that “one death is too many, but this progress is the result of enhanced public education, inspection efforts, and greater community engagement.”

“While the FDNY faced increases in both fire and emergency medical service calls in 2024, our department’s dedication to fire prevention, education, and outreach has saved lives,” Tucker said. “Fire-related fatalities are down by 25% compared to last year, with a significant 67% reduction in deaths related to lithium-ion batteries.”

Since the inception of targeted safety campaigns in 2021, the FDNY has ramped up its response to the potential dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries.

In 2024, the department’s Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force conducted inspections of 585 e-bike shops, marking a significant 25 percent increase from the previous year. The inspections resulted in the issuance of 426 FDNY summonses, 138 violation orders, and 32 criminal summonses—along with seven vacate orders coordinated with the Department of Buildings.

The statistics reveal the department’s effectiveness in educating the public about proper storage and charging of lithium-ion devices. In 2024, the number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries increased slightly to 277 from 268 in 2023, but the trend of non-structural fires, which occurred largely outdoors, suggests that more residents are taking fire safety advice to heart.

In 2024, there were 78 fire fatalities down from 104 in 2023. The leading cause was electrical fires, including six related to lithium-ion devices. He also credited the crucial role of FDNY Fire Protection Inspectors, who increased their inspections by 15 percent, ensuring compliance with safety codes.

Fire safety education remains a cornerstone of the FDNY’s strategy. In 2024, the Fire Safety Education Unit conducted 3,160 presentations, reaching nearly 509,000 New Yorkers—a 37 percent increase from the previous year.

The ongoing efforts of the FDNY to educate and protect the public reflect a commitment to reducing emergencies and saving lives.

“Despite the higher volume of calls, our EMS personnel and firefighters have worked tirelessly to save lives,” Tucker said. “Their efforts have helped make 2024 a safer year for New Yorkers.”