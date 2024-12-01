Quantcast
Queens fire at vacant house leaves firefighter injured

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters battle Queens fire
Firefighters worked a two alarm at 117-36 166 Street on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A firefighter in Queens suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a vacant building early on Sunday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze broke out just before 5:05 a.m. on Dec. 1 inside a vacant home at 117-36 Smith St. in South Jamaica.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy fire engulfing the first and second floors of the two-story dwelling. The roof of the home partially collapsed in the inferno. 

Firefighter in ice and soot after Queens blaze
A firefighter is covered in soot and ice after operating at a two-alarm fire in a vacant house at 117-36 166 Street in Jamaica, Queens on Sunday, Dec. 1.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

One nearby resident said, “The firefighters put themselves on the line for a building that has had squatters in it off and on for years.”

Firefighters used a hose line outside the home, and sent another inside the residence to knock down the blaze. Just over 100 firefighters responded, using four hose lines in all to bring the fire under control at about 6:05 a.m. Sunday.

Just over 100 firefighters responded, using four hose lines in all to bring the fire under control at about 6:05 a.m. Sunday.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed the injured firefighter to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

Fire marshals are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

