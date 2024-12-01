Queens fire at vacant house leaves firefighter injured

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A firefighter in Queens suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a vacant building early on Sunday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze broke out just before 5:05 a.m. on Dec. 1 inside a vacant home at 117-36 Smith St. in South Jamaica.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy fire engulfing the first and second floors of the two-story dwelling. The roof of the home partially collapsed in the inferno.

One nearby resident said, “The firefighters put themselves on the line for a building that has had squatters in it off and on for years.”

Firefighters used a hose line outside the home, and sent another inside the residence to knock down the blaze. Just over 100 firefighters responded, using four hose lines in all to bring the fire under control at about 6:05 a.m. Sunday.

EMS rushed the injured firefighter to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

Fire marshals are now investigating the cause of the blaze.