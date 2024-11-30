A massive fire ripped through a row of storefronts in Rego Park, Queens on Nov. 30, 2024, the FDNY reported.

Fire Department sources said the two-alarm blaze ignited just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 inside 62-16 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park, which is listed as the Taste of Samarkand Uzbek restaurant, and was closed at the time.

The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy smoke and fire emanating from the rear of the location and multiple adjoining restaurants and a dry cleaning business. Firefighters removed more than 10 propane tanks from the rear of one building, preventing a potentially catastrophic blast.

About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, using three hose lines to knock down the main body of fire. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.