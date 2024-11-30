Quantcast
Queens

Massive two-alarm fire in Queens rips through row of restaurants: FDNY

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters battle Queens fire
A massive fire ripped through a row of storefronts in Rego Park, Queens on Nov. 30, 2024, the FDNY reported.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A massive fire in Queens ripped through a row of storefronts on Saturday morning, the FDNY reported.

Fire Department sources said the two-alarm blaze ignited just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 30 inside 62-16 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park, which is listed as the Taste of Samarkand Uzbek restaurant, and was closed at the time.

Site of Queens fire
The first responding FDNY units encountered heavy smoke and fire emanating from the rear of the location and multiple adjoining restaurants and a dry cleaning business. Firefighters removed more than 10 propane tanks from the rear of one building, preventing a potentially catastrophic blast.

Firefighters work in the rear of 62-16 Woodhaven Blvd during a two-alarm fire in Rego Park on Saturday, November 30.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, using three hose lines to knock down the main body of fire. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was brought under control at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire marshals are now investigating the cause.

