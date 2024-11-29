Brooklyn residents displaced by two-alarm fire on Thanksgiving Day; cause under investigation

Firefighters responded to a manhole fire that extended to a a car fire and fourth floor of an apartment building at 76 Remsen St. in Brooklyn on Nov. 28, 2024.

FDNY Fire Marshals are probing the cause of a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Friday that displaced a number of residents.

The Fire Department reported that the blaze ignited at about 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 28 inside multiple manholes in front of 76 Remsen St. in Prospect Heights, setting off a chain reaction of events in which the flames spread to a nearby parked car.

While checking the location and nearby buildings for an extension of the fire and carbon monoxide levels, firefighters quickly discovered that a fourth-floor apartment had become fully engulfed in fire.

The incident left residents of three buildings fleeing the location, toting their pets and even their Thanksgiving dinners with them.

More than 100 firefighters went door-to-door checking each nearby home, according to Deputy Chief Tom Crowley. Amazingly, no injuries were reported — but nearby residents were left alarmed.

“There were several loud explosions and lights flickering throughout my apartment,” said one resident, Laura Jackson.

Firefighters used five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire. Con Edison and National Grid workers were also dispatched to the scene to help bring the manhole fires and related damage under control.

The fire was placed under control at about 4 p.m. Thursday.