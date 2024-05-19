NYPD Crime Scene Unit members examine a deadly shooting scene in East New York, Brooklyn on May 19, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man early on Sunday morning in the borough’s second deadly shooting in five hours.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found the victim, a 60-year-old man, fatally shot near the corner of Georgia and Wortman Avenues in East New York at about 4:29 a.m. on May 19.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his torso. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Long after sunrise Sunday morning, Crime Scene Unit members were seen canvassing the shooting scene, in the industrial area, looking for additional clues.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police did not provide a suspect description.

Hours earlier, police responded to a separate shooting in Brownsville late on Saturday night that left a man dead and another shot in the hand. The shooting occurred in the 73rd Precinct, where murder and shooting rates have increased dramatically so far in 2024.

But in the 75th Precinct, where the East New York shooting occurred, murders year-to-date (through May 12) decreased by 50% (from 8 last year to 4 this year) and shootings are also down 34.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.