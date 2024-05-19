Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the shooter who killed a man and injured another in a Saturday night shooting.

Brooklyn detectives are seeking the suspect in a double shooting on Saturday night that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police said the gun violence erupted in the vicinity of 101 Osborn St., near Pitkin Avenue, in Brownsville at about 10:57 p.m. on May 18.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at the location regarding the incident. According to the most recent CompStat report, the 73rd Precinct has seen a whopping 66.7% increase in shooting incidents year-to-date through May 12 (from 12 at this point in 2023 to 20 this year), and 11 homicides — more than triple the number recorded at this time last year (3).

Upon arrival at the shooting scene Saturday night, they found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest, and a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said Sunday.

EMS rushed both victims to Brookdale University Hospital, where the 30-year-old man was pronounced dead; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The 28-year-old man, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition.

Well into the wee hours of Sunday morning, police combed the area near the crime scene, seeking clues and evidence. Police did not provide a suspect’s description.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.