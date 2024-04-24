The USS Wasp docking in New York Harbor during Fleet Week 2023.

A’hoy, New Yorkers! Get ready to see sailors and other service members all throughout town when Fleet Week returns to NYC at the end of May.

The Big Apple’s time-honored tradition of welcoming the U.S. armed forces to the city will kick off with the famous Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 22, in the waters off Staten Island and Manhattan. The celebration continues through Memorial Day weekend before wrapping up on Tuesday, May 28. Activities include ship tours, demonstrations, musical performances and meet-and-greets with service members.

Coinciding with Memorial Day Weekend, nearly 2,300 service members from the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Marines will be in town as honorary New Yorkers, greeting all who want to say hello and thank them for their service.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Fleet Week New York…Celebrating Those Who Serve.”

“Fleet Week is about celebrating those who serve and recognizing the unyielding strength of our Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team,” Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Rear Adm. Wesley McCall wrote on Fleet Week’s website. “As we come together to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their service, we are reminded of the diverse and inclusive fighting force that is currently serving to protect national security and preserve our way of life.”

What to expect at Fleet Week 2024 in NYC

A major highlight of Fleet Week includes free tours of participating ships. Organizers are still ironing out other details of the celebration, so more information is to come. But festivities traditionally include interactive displays and demonstrations, musical performances and additional family-friendly activities.

Joining Fleet Week this year are two ships from Germany, a U.S. ally. Ships, tour information and pier locations include:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South:

Public tours available on Saturday, May 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Va.

Manhattan, Pier 90 North:

Public tours available on Saturday, May 25; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baden-Württemberg-class frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany

Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

Manhattan, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86:

Public tours daily; 10a.m. to 5 p.m.

Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Md.

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, N.J.

Homeport Pier, Staten Island:

Public tours will be available May 23 – 27; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS MARINETTE (LCS 25) from Mayport, Fla.

Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, S.C.

Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, N.J.

What you need to know about enjoying Fleet Week 2024 in NYC

Where does Fleet Week in NYC take place?

Fleet Week activities are located throughout the city. Ships will be docked on Manhattan piers, including Pier 86 by the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, as well as at the Homeport Pier on Staten Island.

When is Fleet Week in NYC?

Fleet Week will run Wednesday, May 22, to Tuesday, May 28, this year. Hours for ship tours and other activities vary.

Is it free to tour a ship?

Yes.

When is the Parade of Ships?

The Parade of Ships cruises into the harbor on Wednesday, May 22, to kick off Fleet Week. The exact hours have not been announced yet, but usually it is in the early morning and lasts several hours.

Where can New Yorkers see the parade?

The ships usually sail up the Hudson River from Battery Park to south of the George Washington Bridge. It is always free for the public to enjoy.

For more information about Fleet Week 2024, including details on touring the ships, visit the website, cnrma.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fleet-Week-New-York.