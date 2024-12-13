Roberta’s Pizza launches first-ever holiday pop-up at PENN 1 storefront

A Midtown pizzeria is holding its first-ever holiday popup in the PENN District.

Roberta’s Pizza has teamed up with DIO Cocktails to present Scrooged, a holiday pop-up experience that transforms Roberta’s into a winter wonderland blending classic Christmas vibes with delicious cocktails.

“We are excited to be a part of the legendary PENN DISTRICT and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Roberta’s co-founder Brandon Hoy. “Our Grinchy’s holiday event in Brooklyn has always been wildly popular and we know guests will have a good time with this fun take on the movie Scrooged!”

“As a proud NYC-based company, we are thrilled to be celebrating the holidays with one of New York’s most beloved brands, Roberta’s. The Scrooged experience is the perfect blend of naughty and nice, combining holiday cheer with a double dose of spirit and a splash of sin,” said DIO co-founder Nick Bradley.

Customers who attend Scrooged will enjoy a heated tent with seasonal menu items from Roberta’s. As the exclusive cocktail partner for the pop-up, guests can enjoy DIO’s Espresso Martini, Hibiscus French 75, Honey Date Gold Rush, and Turmeric Ginger Lemon Mule effortlessly paired with Roberta’s seasonal bites.

On Dec. 15, Roberta’s will be holding a Gingerbread Challenge Extravaganza, where guests can go head-to-head in a gingerbread house competition. The winner will receive a $100 Roberta’s gift card and merch swag bag. The event starts at 1 p.m. with the competition kicking off at 2 p.m.

Scrooged runs through Jan. 10, 2025 from 5 — 10 p.m. daily at Roberta’s PENN 1 location. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as the event is first-come, first-served.

For more information about Roberta’s, visit robertaspizza.com.