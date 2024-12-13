M Social Times Square New York has teamed up with “Back to the Future: The Musical” for a karaoke pop-up.

Great Scott! M Social Times Square New York is teaming up with “Back to the Future: The Musical” to create a Broadway-themed karaoke pop-up this winter.

Located under M Social’s weatherized rooftop tent at Beast & Butterflies, this karaoke pop-up allows Broadway fans to belt out their favorite tunes from “Back to the Future: The Musical.”

“We are so thrilled to bring a new level of excitement to Times Square by partnering with Back to the Future the Musical,” said Zaw Oo of M Social Hotel Times Square New York. “This iconic story holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we’re delighted to be creating an immersive experience that transports guests back to the nostalgia and adventure of the beloved film & show. We can’t wait to offer fans and travelers alike an unforgettable experience, right in the heart of New York City’s entertainment scene.”

Nestled in the heart of the Theater District, the M Social New York rooftop offers unobstructed views of Times Square and a selection of cocktails that elevate the rooftop experience. The karaoke pop-up is decked out in “Back To The Future” decor, complete with bold 80s prints and colors and nods to the musical, including mounted hoverboards on the wall.

Reservations are now available on OpenTable and can be made for an hour and fifteen minutes up to groups of 10. For groups larger than 10, email MillenniumNYC_Sales@highgate.com. The pop-up will be available until early 2025.

M Social New York is located at 226 West 52nd St. For more information about M Social New York or to book an upcoming stay, visit millenniumhotels.com/en/new-york/m-social-hotel-times-square-new-york.