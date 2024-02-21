Affordable housing lottery opens in Midtown with one-bedrooms starting at $1,001 a month

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An affordable housing lottery has opened in Manhattan, this time with 83 newly constructed units in Midtown.

Located at 312 W 43rd St., the new units will be affordable to households earning between 40 and 120 percent of the area median income.

Of the 83 units, 10 are studios ranging in price from $934 to $989 a month; 60 1-bedrooms ranging from $1,001 to $3,178 a month; and 13 2-bedrooms ranging from $1,201 to $3,813 a month.

Each unit has new high-end finishes and appliances, including in-unit dishwashers and washers and dryers, plenty of closet space, air conditioning, access to patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Building amenities include security cameras, package lockers, an elevator and an accessible entrance, a concierge, an onsite pool, gym, and spa, and a rooftop terrace.

Pets are allowed in the building, however there is a 40 pound weight limit. Tenants are not going to be responsible for utilities.

The lottery closes on April 22, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.