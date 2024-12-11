Jets have chance to end snide with Week 15 meeting against lowly Jaguars

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It is a battle of who can get the higher draft pick next year when the New York Jets face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Everbank Stadium.

With both teams at 3-10 and out of playoff contention, pride is the only thing left on the line. On the road this season, the Jets are 1-6, but this looks like a game they will most likely win.

Gang Green is coming off the back of an overtime 32-26 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14 that was a “real frustration” for head coach Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets held a 23-15 lead, but a special team mistake late in the fourth quarter allowed the Dolphins to get back in and ensured that they continued their 14-year playoff drought and ninth-straight losing season.

It was the third game in a row where the Jets threw their third-quarter lead away and gave up another close game that looked like a win. It prompted wide receiver Garrett Wilson to say the Jets have a “losing gene.”

“It’s a challenge, for sure, but it’s an opportunity to demonstrate your mental strength,” Ulbrich said. “But there is a human nature element to this game. We’ve lost a lot, there is that, but it’s going to take this entire team, coaches, players, and organization, to get the culture here turned, and that only comes with winning. It only comes with success. So that’s, that’s what we have to do to change that mindset around here.”

However, the Jaguars haven’t faired any better. Although they beat the Tennessee Titans 10-6 last week to stop a five-game skid and kept Will Levis and the Titans’ offense out of the end zone, the Jaguars have one of the worst defenses in the league this season. Over this season, the Jaguars have allowed the most yards per game and are in the bottom seven for opposition touchdowns and opposition points per game.

With Trevor Lawrence on IR, the Jaguars’ offense will be led by Mac Jones again — whose highest score this season was 10 in games he’s played.

On the other hand, despite it looking like the end of the line for him, Aaron Rodgers recorded his first 300-yard game since 2021 and seemed to solve the issue of feeding both Wilson and Davante Adams against Miami. Both receivers registered over 100 yards against the Dolphins, with 14 receptions between them for one touchdown. The offensive trio will be looking to inflict more pain on Jacksonville and stop their four-game losing streak.

With games against the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Dolphins again left on their calendar, if the Jets don’t win this one, they probably won’t win again this season.

