Real estate’s Alexander twins accused of drugging, raping dozens of women: feds

Real estate brokers Tal and Oren Alexander, along with their brother, Alon, were arrested Wednesday on federal charges that they allegedly drugged and raped several women in a gruesome sex trafficking scheme.

During a Lower Manhattan press conference, outgoing U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Damian Williams painted a bleak picture of the trio, charging that the men allegedly ran a sophisticated sex trafficking ring between 2010 and 2021. Using their wealth influence, authorities say the Alexanders would lure women to parties and social gatherings where they carry out the purported assaults.

“The Alexander brothers worked together and with others to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of the female victims,” Williams said. “At parties at those parties, and sometimes afterward, the women were sexually assaulted by one or more of the defendants, as alleged in the indictment.”

According to the company’s website, Tal and Oren Alexander are twins who work as prominent real estate brokers and founded Douglas Eillman, which employs more than 7,000 real estate agents. The twins were arrested in Miami along with Alon on sexual battery charges.

The indictment alleges that the siblings, in approaching their victims, pretended to be interested in starting relationships — going as far also to fly them out to their vacation homes or on trips, only to then allegedly ply them with illicit substances that rendered them helpless.

“The Alexander brothers and others procured drugs that they agreed to provide to the women, including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, as we allege these drugs caused some of the women to be physically unable to fight back or to escape,” Williams said. “Acting alone, sometimes with each other, and sometimes with other men, forcibly raped and assaulted the women.”

Despite the disturbing claims, the siblings have denied any wrongdoing.

The brothers face a slew of charges, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a victim by force, fraud, or coercion. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years behind bars. All three men are expected to face extradition back to New York.

“Oren Alexander is innocent. The evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers ever committed a crime,” his legal representative said in a statement. Attorneys for the other two brothers have yet to release a statement.

Meanwhile, the Southern District of New York’s is asking anyone who may have been victimized by the Alexanders or their accomplices to come forward.