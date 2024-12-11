The Metropolitan Museum of Art unveils design for magnificent new modern and contemporary art wing

The Met announces new expansion Designed by architect Frida Escobedo, the five story Tang Wing will increase gallery space, enhance accessibility and sustainability, and foster connections with other spaces and collections within the Museum.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art unveiled the design for its new Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing, a project that promises to reshape the display of modern and contemporary art within one of the world’s most prestigious museums.

In addition to enhancing accessibility throughout the Museum, the new wing will address critical sustainability needs, employing cutting-edge design practices to reduce energy consumption while maximizing the use of natural light.

According to a Met spokesperson, the configuration will also provide better circulation routes and equal access for all visitors, reinforcing The Met’s commitment to inclusivity.

This new wing was designed by renowned architect Frida Escobedo who says the project was largely inspired by The Met’s architectural heritage and its natural surroundings in Central Park.

“Frida Escobedo’s extraordinarily inspired, deeply thoughtful, and dynamic design for the Tang Wing cements her standing as one of today’s most relevant architects,” said Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French director and chief executive officer of The Met. “As stewards of one of the most outstanding collections of modern and contemporary art, we have a responsibility to present the art of our time in compelling and innovative displays.”

“Our goal has been to create a building that fully meets the needs and aspirations of The Met, weaving together vital connections between the Modern and Contemporary Art galleries and other areas of the Museum,” Escobedo said, noting the passion behind her work.

Escobedo is the first woman to design a wing in the institution’s 154-year history, a fact that has drawn widespread praise from city officials and cultural leaders.

“The Tang Wing aims to reach millions of visitors from all corners of Manhattan and the world with its expanding collection of modern and contemporary art, including works from artists long underrepresented in the art world,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Mayor Eric Adams echoed the same sentiments.

“The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the crown jewels of New York City, an iconic cultural landmark representing New Yorkers to the rest of the world,” Mayor Adams said. “By showcasing works of art created by new and established artists from all walks of life, the Tang Wing is a bold endeavor to expand our understanding of the role of art in New York’s culture and our society.”

“I applaud The Metropolitan Museum of Art on this major milestone towards building the TangWing for modern and contemporary art,” said Laurie Cumbo, commissioner of the New YorkCity Department of Cultural Affairs. “Frida Escobedo is making HERstory as the first woman to design a wing of The Met in its history, and it’s clear that special attention has been given to creating an extraordinary space that will portray works of art reflective of the diverse experiences of all New Yorkers and visitors to the Museum.”

Leaders from The Met team say the reimagined wing is set to open in 2030 and will create about 4,000 union jobs.