Waitlist now open for affordable housing lottery at luxury Midtown building

The affordable housing waitlist is now open for a handful of units at a Midtown apartment building.

Located at 450 West 42nd St., the building, dubbed “The MiMa,” is offering nine studio apartments, ranging from $581 to $799 a month, and a one-bedroom apartment, as well as for future vacancies.

Building amenities include a business center, a heated indoor lap pool, a private fitness club by Equinox, a residents-only private terrace and outdoor space, and a full-size indoor basketball and volleyball court. The building is pet-friendly, but there are breed restrictions.

Leases started for this building on Oct. 1, 2023, with a 3% increase for a one-year lease or a two-year lease with a 2.75% for the first year and a 3.20% increase for the second year. Those who are approved will be able to make their choice of lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity, however, heat, hot water and gas for cooking are all included in the rent.

Applications for this lottery must be submitted online or postmarked by April 1, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.