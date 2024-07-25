2024 US Open Fan Week offering unforgettable, free events for New York tennis lovers

Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; A view of the partially closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, to compensate for hot conditions, during the match between Taylor Fritz of the United States (top) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia (bottom) on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis lovers in New York City who want a taste of everything the US Open has to offer will have a golden opportunity to do just that next month.

Fan Week for the US Open will take place from August 19-25. From dedicated fanatics of the sport to casual viewers, it can be a profound way for anyone to watch and interact with an iconic tennis environment.

Fan Week is free and open to the public, except for some select events with gates opening at 10 a.m. ET each day. Fans can register for free tickets by going to the US Open website and getting the free Fan Access Pass.

“Fan Access Pass elevates your Fan Week experience by granting you access to the Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience, Media Day, special seating for the Legends Match, as well as the ability to win prizes around the grounds,” according to the US Open website.

There are numerous activities including block parties, practice sessions, and more. There are also sponsors on hand who offer exciting opportunities such as tastings or tennis-related games. All the while, there will be qualifying matches constantly going on as hopefuls attempt to make the main draw of the US Open.

On Monday, Aug. 19, there will be the “Legends of the Open” exhibition match featuring former players. Tommy Haas, James Blake, and two-time grand slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza will all compete from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The following day, there will be “US Open Mixed Madness.” This competitive mixed doubles event will feature big names teaming up such as Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Team USA Olympic flagbearer Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, and more.

Some of the proceeds of the mixed doubles event will go to the USTA Foundation, which “provides tennis and educational programs to under-resourced communities,” according to the US Open website.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, is the “Stars of the Open” event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This special night will feature top players and legends including Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, and World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. It will be a lively and epic tennis spectacle as these big names compete in exhibition games. Again, some proceeds will go to the USTA Foundation.

Thursday will feature the “Flavors of the Open” event. Fans will have the opportunity to sample premium dishes by celebrity chefs and try food from other American vendors. It will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Friday will include a new event this year, the “US Open Block Party.” Fans will have the opportunity to listen to DJs, engage in entertainment, and watch as tennis stars make appearances from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fountain Plaza Stage.

Saturday will feature “Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.” This event will range from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the US Open.

“Tennis fans of all ages can experience a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” per the US Open site. “Watch top players practice ahead of the Main Draw, witness musical performances and player appearances on the Fan Week Fountain Plaza Stage, and more interactive games and family activities for all.”

Lastly, on Sunday, Aug 25, there will be an open practice. There will be ground activities available as fans can watch top players warm up before the main draw begins the next day.

The US Open Fan Week will be a dynamic experience for fans and players who attend. Tickets can be purchased for free at https://fanpass.usopen.org/.

