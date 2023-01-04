amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC, Jan. 6-8

Friday, Jan. 6

Friday Feature Films: For New York City teens, the Hamilton Grange Branch Library Teen Center is hosting a screening as a part of its ongoing Friday Feature Films series. This Friday, the library will screen “The Eternals,” rated PG, starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Angelina Jolie. Hamilton Grange Library, 503 West 145th Street, Hamilton Heights. 3 p.m. Free.

GG Tokyo’s Art of a Cocktail Class: Learn the art of making specialty cocktails on Friday night. Hosted by GG Tokyo’s Beverage Director Ivan Papic, guests will learn about agave from Dobel Maestro Tequila and will craft the cocktail perfect for at-home entertaining. The experience will include Japanese snacks such as the chef’s selection of sushi rolls and nigiri, kara-age chicken with katsuo tartar sauce and gyoza. GG Tokyo, 120 E 28th Street, Murray Hill. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55 on exploretock.com.

Saturday, Jan. 7

NYRFans.com Fan Appreciation Night ft. Mike Rupp & Steve Valiquette: The New York Rangers are hosting nights where fans can meet and greet with some of their favorite players. On Saturday, fans can get a chance to chat with Mike Rupp and Steve Valiquette and go home with their signatures. Each ticket includes a signed puck or 8×10 photo, a photo opp with Rupp & Valiquetteand a 1 hour Q&A session. Mustang Harry’s, 352 32nd Street, Midtown. 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $99 and are available at NYRfans.com/signings or via email at [email protected]

Date Night at the Met: Enjoy an evening of live music, drinks and so much more as the Met hosts Date Night. As you walk throughout the Museum and experience 5,000 years of art you can bring a friend, someone special or just yourself! The Met Fifth Avenue 1000 Fifth Avenue, Fridays and Saturdays 5 – 9 pm. All events are free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID and Met Members can use their Member card as their ticket.

Sunday, Jan. 8

NYRFans.com Fan Appreciation Night ft. Vincent Trocheck & Jimmy Vesey: The New York Rangers are hosting nights where fans can meet and greet with some of their favorite players. On Saturday, fans can get a chance to chat with Vincent Trocheck and Jimmy Vesey and go home with their signatures. There are two packages to choose from: a signed puck or 8×10 photo, and photo opp with Trocheck and Vesey, or a VIP package that includes a 16×20 photo of each player to be personalized in line, front of line privileges, VIP seating. Mustang Harry’s, 352 32nd Street, Midtown. 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $139 and are available at NYRfans.com/signings or via email at [email protected]

2023 Chinese New Year Festival – Immerse in Suzhou Culture: Get an early start to Lunar New Year with this special celebration in the Financial District. Presented by the China Institute and the Suzhou Cultural and Arts Center, the event will highlight Chinese art and culture through music, interactive art, films, and more, with activities including a traditional Chinese Lion Dance, storytelling, and dumpling-making workshop. China Institute, 40 Rector Street Second Floor, Financial District. 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are free for China Institute members. RSVP on chinainstitute.org.