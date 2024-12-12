Quantcast
The Villager

NYU students and professors cuffed after blocking library during latest pro-Palestine protest

By Posted on
NYU protesters arrested
Both NYU students and professors were arrested Thursday afternoon after pro-Palestine protesters bound themselves together and blocked the school’s library in Lower Manhattan.
Photo by Dean Moses

NYU students and professors were arrested Thursday afternoon after they bound themselves together and blocked the school’s library in Lower Manhattan during a pro-Palestine protest.

The protest began early Dec. 12 and lasted well into the afternoon as students placed their arms in long metal cylinders and sat outside of the NYU Bobst Library, located at 70 Washington Square South. The blockade prevented their peers and staff from entering the premises.

Other students set up banners and created a picket line as they marched across the sidewalk.

Campus security attempted to usher the blockade away but were ultimately left helpless as the demonstrators refused to comply. It wasn’t until just after noon that school faculty appeared to have enough of the protest.

Fountain Walker, vice p;resident of Global Campus Safety at NYU, stood with the NYPD Strategic Response Group and announced that the police would start making arrests.

The act of civil disobedience began early Dec. 12 and lasted well into the afternoon as students placed their arms in long metal cylinders and sat outside of the NYU Bobst Library, located at 70 Washington Square South, and prevented their peers and staff from entering the premises.  Photo by Dean Moses
The act of civil disobedience began early Dec. 12 and lasted well into the afternoon as students placed their arms in long metal cylinders and sat outside of the NYU Bobst Library, located at 70 Washington Square South, and prevented their peers and staff from entering the premises. Photo by Dean Moses
The act of civil disobedience began early Dec. 12 and lasted well into the afternoon as students placed their arms in long metal cylinders and sat outside of the NYU Bobst Library, located at 70 Washington Square South, and prevented their peers and staff from entering the premises. Photo by Dean Moses

“I am asking you all to please vacate the area. You are causing an obstruction, and I am asking you to please vacate the area. If you do not vacate the area, you will be charged with trespassing,” Walker said. “Subsequently, you will be arrested.”

At least two professors seemed to attempt to block cops, resulting in them getting hauled away in zip ties first. Officers then used heavy-duty power saws, sending some sparks flying, to cut into the protester’s constraints and free their limbs. Others underwent tense face-offs and shouting matches with cops At least half a dozen people were arrested after the long, arduous process of unshackling them.

Photo by Dean Moses
At least two professors seemed to attempt to block cops, resulting in them getting hauled away in zip ties first. Photo by Dean Moses
At least two professors seemed to attempt to block cops, resulting in them getting hauled away in zip ties first. Photo by Dean Moses

“Free Palestine!” they cried as some were literally carried away.

This demonstration is the latest in a long line of student-led rebellions on NYC campuses demanding that their universities divest funds in the Middle East war.

Most famously, earlier this year, students at Columbia University set up an encampment on the grounds that saw protesters breaking into a school building, leaving the NYPD to initiate large-scale arrests. 

amNew York reached out to NYU for comment and is awaiting a response.

Photo by Dean Moses
Cops used power tools to free the protestors. Photo by Dean Moses
Cops used power tools to free the protestors. Photo by Dean Moses
“Free Palestine!” they cried as some were literally carried away. Photo by Dean Moses

 

 

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

