New York City college students can gear up for the new semester at Roku bus pop-up

Roku is helping college students gear up for the new semester.

College students can head to NYU to grab some swag that will level up their dorm rooms this semester.

On Aug. 27, Roku will park a van in front of the Stern School of Business (40 West 4th St.) and give out free products to students.

The pop-up will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 50 students in line at the top of each hour will receive a free Roku product and a swag bag. Students can also hop into the van for a quick photo and grab snacks for a dorm movie night.

Students who stop by must bring a valid student ID in order to participate.