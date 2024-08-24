New York City college students can gear up for the new semester at Roku bus pop-up

College students can head to NYU to grab some swag that will level up their dorm rooms this semester.
On Aug. 27, Roku will park a van in front of the Stern School of Business (40 West 4th St.) and give out free products to students.
The pop-up will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first 50 students in line at the top of each hour will receive a free Roku product and a swag bag. Students can also hop into the van for a quick photo and grab snacks for a dorm movie night.
Students who stop by must bring a valid student ID in order to participate.