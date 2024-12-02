Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos unveiled plans Monday to add 36 new schools to the Future Ready NYC program, expanding the initiative to 135 schools and adding two new program pathways.

During the announcement at Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn on Dec. 2, the mayor said this expansion aims to equip more students with real-world skills and prepare them for high-wage, high-growth careers, all while addressing the pressing need for a career-connected education in New York City.

“Future-ready NYC is a win for young people to win, for our city, and [a] win for our economy,” Mayor Adams said. “Today’s announcement is part of this administration’s continued commitment to give our young people all the tools that they need.”

As part of the new pathways, the mayor announced that students will have access to training in HVAC and decarbonization, as well as human and social services. These fields are critical to the economy and vital in combating climate change and addressing mental health issues in the community.

The Future Ready NYC program was launched in 2022 as a signature career-connected learning initiative. It connects students to rigorous coursework, offers real job credentials and provides work-based learning experiences. The program’s reach will broaden significantly with the newly announced schools, impacting even more students across the five boroughs.

Melanie Mac, interim chief of student pathways at the city’s Department of Education, emphasized the collaborative effort that has propelled this initiative.

“Through Future Ready NYC, we’re transforming the way New York City public schools prepare all students for college, career, and choice-filled lives,” Mac said, highlighting the importance of partnerships with city agencies, employers, educators, and students.

According to Aviles-Ramos, the program has proven to be a great success. This past year, they invested $8.2 million into the hands of our high school students through [their] work-based learning opportunities.

“Building a better future for our young people through meaningful career preparedness is a major priority for this administration,” Aviles-Ramos said. “Today, we proudly continue on this journey with the help of some key partners.”

Generation wealth and well-being are goals of Future Ready NYC, which puts real-life skill sets in students’ hands before they even leave high school. This program is supported by Mayor Adams’ $53 million investment in career readiness as part of the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, reflecting significant funding for student career preparation.

“We have grown to provide 15,000 students across 135 schools with early access to high growth, wage careers, rigorous course work, job certifications, job experience, early college credit, and one-on-one advising to create a strong post-secondary plan,” Ramos said.

The initiative includes a newly introduced HVAC and decarbonization pathway to create a diverse talent pipeline for the expected 230,000 green economy jobs in New York City by 2030. This pathway will offer courses on construction safety, electrical and mechanical applications, and building decarbonization. A human and social services pathway will also focus on human growth, counseling, and advanced placement psychology.

“Education must prepare our young people for the 21st-century economy by helping them learn the skills they need to succeed,” the mayor said.