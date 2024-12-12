John Tolkin transfer: Move to Europe just a matter of time for young Red Bulls star

Dec 7, 2024; Carson, California, USA; New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) celebrates after a goal against the LA Galaxy during the first half in the 2024 MLS Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For the second straight year, New York Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider admitted that defender John Tolkin’s transfer to a European club is simply a matter of time.

“This is not a secret,” Schneider said. “We had the exit interviews with the players… and without asking John Tolkin for permission, I can tell you what we’ve spoken with him about. I said, ‘Listen, I want you to retire here at Red Bull Arena, and we put No. 47 [to the rafters].’ But I know that is not going to happen with your quality, with your ambitions.

“I know you will play in Europe. When the day will come, I do not know. It has to be the right club, it has to be the right proposal, it has to be a fit for every party. But it’s clear that you will one day go to Europe. If it will be in January, if it will be on July 25, if it will be after he played the World Cup for the US Men’s National Team, I don’t know. But the time will come. The most important thing is that he’s focused on his game here and then it will be, without a question, that he will go to Europe.”

At 22 years old, Tolkin has developed into a star presence with the Red Bulls during his four seasons with the team, amassing seven goals and 12 assists in MLS play. His 15 assists across all competitions already rank second in franchise history for a defender.

He is a versatile talent who can be an extra attacking threat down the wing, whether it be with his distribution or his set-piece-taking ability. He has already caught the attention of the United States national soccer program, as he represented the men’s national team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

While he continues to set his sights on breaking into the senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is hosted by the United States, Tolkin has also already received interest over the last two years from European club teams, including an unknown Bundesliga (Germany) side over the summer.

“As much as I’m fully focused here, that is what I want to do. I want to go play over there and challenge myself,” Tolkin told amNewYork back in February. “If I retired tomorrow, I’d be upset with myself that I didn’t get the chance to play there. It’s a little disappointing, but I think everything happens for a reason.”

