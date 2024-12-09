Lewis Morgan looking to commit next few years to New York Red Bulls despite European interest: Source

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Scottish forward Lewis Morgan is expected to pursue another contract to remain with the New York Red Bulls beyond the 2025 season, a source told amNewYork on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who has received interest from multiple European clubs over the last six months, has one guaranteed season left on his current deal. The Red Bulls possess an option for the 2026 season.

Morgan returned from a torn psoas muscle in his hip, which required surgery and limited his 2023 season to just five MLS games, to return to his standing as one of his side’s most valuable players this year. The attacking star recorded 13 goals with seven assists to earn MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors. His partnership with veteran Swedish star midfielder Emil Forsberg was the driving force behind a Red Bulls team that made a Cinderella run to its second-ever MLS Cup Final, which it lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, 2-1.

The former Celtic and Rangers product used his renaissance season to get called back into the Scottish national team for the first time since 2019. He made the Tartan Army’s Euro 2024 roster, appearing in pre-tournament friendlies before getting time in the side’s group finale against Hungary. It made him the third player in Red Bulls history to be named to a European Championship roster, joining Lothar Matthaus (Germany, 2000) and Roberto Donadoni (Italy, 1996).

Rumors swirled shortly after the Euros that English Football League Championship side Stoke City showed interest in potentially signing Morgan away from New York, which a source confirmed with amNewYork. However, they never made a formal offer to the team. Other clubs elsewhere in Europe also inquired about the Scot’s services in recent months.

The Red Bulls have provided stability for Morgan, which has been a fleeting concept throughout his career. He was cut by Rangers at 16 and worked his way back to Celtic for just 14 matches over two seasons, with a loan to English side Sunderland in between. In 2020, he was sold to Inter Miami and, just two years later, sent to the Red Bulls.

In 66 MLS games with New York, he has scored 27 goals. In 182 games with St. Mirren (Scotland), Celtic, Sunderland, and Inter Miami, he scored 29 goals.

There are times when MLS is used as a stepping stone to other, more high-profile leagues. Morgan would not be short of options if he wanted to take that route. However, he appears more than content to spend at least a few more years with the Red Bulls, who are still in search of their first-ever league title.

