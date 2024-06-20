Dr. Charles J. Gibbs brings 25 years experience as MCNY’s first African-American President

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For the first time in Metropolitan College of New York’s 60-year history, the school appoints its first African-American President: Dr. Charles J. Gibbs. The Montclair, New Jersey native will serve as the seventh President, assuming his role officially on July 1, 2024.

The announcement came yesterday, June 19, on the fourth official celebration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The significance of the timing was not lost on Dr. Gibbs.

“You know, today marks the day of the freeing of over 250,000 enslaved men and women. Today marks the day of a cultural shift,” he told AMNY. “I’m honored to represent diversity, inclusion, and equality,” by being appointed as the school’s first African-American President.

Metropolitan College of New York is a private, non-profit four-year college with campuses in Lower Manhattan and the Bronx. The school was founded in 1964 by Audrey Cohen, who is considered an educational pioneer for developing what she coined ‘purpose-centered education.’

“Our founder, Audrey Cohen, was an innovator, an activist, and a trailblazer, who always had a vision of creating a college that works for all,” said Dr. Gibbs. He strives to keep Ms. Cohen’s spirit alive at MCNY.

Dr. Gibbs most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of 100 Black Men of America, Inc.—the largest black male mentoring organization in the country. ‘The 100’ is committed to developing young men intellectually and empowering them economically.

MCNY Board Chair, Gary P. Jenkins said in a statement, “Dr. Charles Gibbs exemplifies visionary leadership, with a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to higher education, making him the perfect choice to steer MCNY into a new phase of growth and innovation.”

Previously, Dr. Gibbs worked for two and a half decades in higher education for many HBCUs. His extensive list of roles includes Vice President of University Affairs and Chief of Staff at Clark Atlanta University. At the same University, he served as President of the Propel Center HBCU Consortium.

At Miles College in Alabama, he was Dean, Vice President of Student Affairs and Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

Dr. Gibbs possesses three degrees—a BBA in Marketing along with an Ed. D. and an M. Ed. in Education Administration and Policy—from Howard University, where he once served as Vice Provost.

“Dr. Gibbs has been a passionate advocate for students, faculty and staff, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, transparency and community engagement,” said Jenkins. “His leadership will undoubtedly guide MCNY to new heights as we continue to evolve and meet the challenges of a rapidly changing higher education landscape.”

Dr. Gibbs looks forward to returning home and growing MCNY’s legacy. “I stand on the shoulders of giants who have led this institution and I look forward to embracing our excellence,” said Dr. Gibbs. “I intend to bring unwavering leadership to take our institution to even greater heights.”