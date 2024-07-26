Quantcast
Things to Do

Enjoy a night of short films next month with New York City’s One Man Army

Eating popcorn while watching a movie on the couch at home. Scene in a house with bright lights, a movie night with the scent of pop corn.
Photo via Getty Images

Local filmmakers will be able to showcase their short films at this unique movie night in New York City.

Hosted by One Man Army, the night, entitled American Micro: A Night of Short-Shorts, will be held at Sovereign House (185 E Broadway) on Aug. 27.

Those who attend will experience a curated selection of genre-forward, high-concept films, all of which are 2 minutes or less in length. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with a surprise special guest, followed by a networking mixer at 9 p.m.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited and are now available starting at $10 for early bird prices. Tickets at the door will cost $20. Click here to purchase tickets.

