Bronx

11-year-old boy dies in the Bronx while attending afterschool program

A young boy suddenly died in the Bronx late Wednesday afternoon while attending an afterschool program, police reported.
According to police sources, the shocking incident occurred in the East Tremont section of the borough around 4:14 p.m. on Oct. 23 inside of the Icahn Charter School at 1776 Mansion St. in Van Nest.

Cops say the 11-year-old boy suddenly fainted and slipped into cardiac arrest while at the afterschool program. Other children in the class reportedly immediately informed security, who began performing CPR on the child.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct arrived on the scene, and the cops rushed the boy to Jacobi Hospital — but he could not be saved. Police have not yet released the child’s identity.

Sources familiar with the case said that it does not appear the boy had suffered any kind of trauma. His body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

