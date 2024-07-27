Bronx double shooting leaves two bystanders seriously injured, gunman at large: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Cops in the Bronx are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded two people caught in the wrong place at the wrong time on Saturday morning, police sources said.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted just before 2:43 a.m. on July 27 near the corner of East 180th Street and Webster Avenue in East Tremont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress, found a 23-year-old woman at the location who sustained a bullet wound to her hand. EMS rushed her to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police later learned that a second victim, a 39-year-old man, also sought treatment via private means at St. Barnabas Hospital for a gunshot wound to his left hand. He informed hospital staff and detectives that he had been wounded at the same location, police sources said.

Both victims, who are listed in stable condition, are not believed to have been the intended targets of the shooting, authorities reported.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting erupted during a dispute with two other men. The beef turned bloody, cops said, when one of the individuals, wearing all-black clothing, pulled out a gun and began firing.

The shots, however, went astray and struck the male and female victims, sources familiar with the case said.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene inside a black Mercedes-Benz that was last seen heading eastbound on East 180th Street, cops reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.