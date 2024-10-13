Bronx double stabbing near shopping plaza leaves two men dead: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two men were stabbed to death in the Bronx early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed occurred at about 4:51 a.m. on Oct. 13 in front of a shopping plaza at 1215 Stratford Ave. in Soundview.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the location, found a 27-year-old man stabbed in the chest and a 24-year-old man knifed in the abdomen.

EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where they died a short time later. Police have withheld their identities pending family notification.

Early in the investigation, police sources did not have information about a possible motive or a suspect’s description. Sources also did not know whether the two men were connected in any way.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through Oct. 6, the 43rd Precinct reported nine homicides, one less than the 10 tallied at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.