Bronx neighborhood saw two violent slashings hours apart: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx neighborhood saw several separate slashings hours apart on Monday, one of which left a man hospitalized, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the first incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. on May 13 not far from the 174th Street train station in Morrisania.

Police say a man and his girlfriend engaged in a domestic dispute at the location. The words turned violent, cops said, when the woman allegedly slashed her boyfriend across the hand.

Sources familiar with the investigation reported that further details surrounding the incident were not yet known, as the victim refused to cooperate with the police.

The victim was treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital for his wound. No arrests have been made.

Later that night, the second slashing occurred at around 9:23 p.m. on May 13 near the corner of 169th Street and Third Avenue.

Police say a 42-year-old man got into a verbal argument with another unknown man in front of a nearby apartment building. The dispute ended with the suspect slashing the 42-year-old across the neck.

Both individuals fled in opposite directions, with the victim running into patrolling officers, police sources said.

Officers responding to the incident rushed the bleeding victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated.

Upon release from the hospital, law enforcement sources said, the victim refused to cooperate with police and provide a description of his attacker.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.