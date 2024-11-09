Quantcast
Police & Fire

Queens shooting at lounge leaves man seriously wounded: cops

Police in Queens are looking for the gunman who shot a man inside a lounge early on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:21 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Lotus Lounge located at 66-48 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale. The location abuts the headquarters of FDNY Engine Co. 286/Ladder Co. 135.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim — a 39-year-old man — at the location with two gunshot wounds to his torso.

Scene of Queens shooting
Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:21 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Lotus Lounge located at 66-48 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale. The location abuts the headquarters of FDNY Engine Co. 286/Ladder Co. 135.Photo via Google Maps

Police sources said on Saturday that it was unclear whether the victim was a patron or worker at the establishment. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made thus far in the ongoing investigation, police said. Detectives are now looking for the suspected shooter, a man wearing all-black clothing who was last seen fleeing inside a black Range Rover traveling westbound on Myrtle Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 104th Precinct had just two shooting incidents through Nov. 3, according to the most recent CompStat report; that’s down from five reported at the same point in 2023.

