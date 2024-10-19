Brooklyn teen shot steps away from subway station; suspect still at large, police say

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy near the Wilson Avenue subway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn on Oct. 18, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy near a train station on Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near 634 Wilson Ave. in Bushwick, just steps away from the Wilson Avenue station on the L line.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the young victim shot once in the abdomen. Responding EMS units rushed him to Cohen Children’s Hospital at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Throughout Friday night, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members pored over the crime scene, looking for evidence connected to the shooting.

As of Saturday morning, police sources did not have information about a possible motive or a suspect’s description. Sources familiar with the case said the young victim has been uncooperative with detectives.

This was the second Brooklyn shooting involving a teenage victim this week. On Wednesday, an 18-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting near a junior high school in Canarsie. Police have yet to announce an arrest in that case.

As for the Bushwick shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Through Oct. 13, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 83rd Precinct had seen just five shootings year-to-date, down from 11 at the same point last year.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.