Double shooting in Manhattan leaves man dead, cops in search of suspect

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead and wounded another near a Lower East Side park on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 12 near the corner of Madison Street and St. James Place, steps away from the St. James Triangle and down the block from 1 Police Plaza, the NYPD’s headquarters.

Officers from the 5th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress at the location, found two wounded men at the scene.

One of the victims, cops said, was an unidentified man who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, but he rapidly deteriorated and later died while undergoing treatment. The NYPD has not yet released his identity.

Police said the other victim, a 30-year-old man with a bullet wound to his lower body, remains hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Through Oct. 6, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 5th Precinct had tallied just one homicide for the year, down from four at the same point in 2023. Shootings were also down significantly, from seven last year to just two this year.