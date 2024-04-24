Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are searching for a perp who fatally shot one man and left another one in critical condition on Tuesday night.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call, as well as an alert from the city’s Shot Spotter system, of two people shot in front of a two-story building at 2449 Morris Ave. in Fordham at approximately 9:49 p.m., law enforcement sources said. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to detective possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a rapid response.

When cops arrived at the scene, officers found a 33-year-old male with gunshots to his stomach and right armpit, and a 38-year-old male riddled with gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

EMS were at the scene and rushed both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where the 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead. That individual’s identity has been withheld by police, pending family notification.

Authorities said the other victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

It is unclear right now if any weapons or shell casings were found at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting comes after several other high-profile crimes occurred nearby recently, including a man who was gunned down outside a McDonald’s in Melrose on April 15. And just this weekend, a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apartment building in Mount Eden.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday night’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.