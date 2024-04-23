Photo of suspect wanted for a shooting in the Bronx on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Bronx detectives released photos and video of a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant last week that left a 24-year-old man dead and another critically wounded.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call of two males shot at 279 East 149 St. in Melrose at approximately 4:03 a.m. on April 15. When they arrived, they found two men riddled with gunshot wounds throughout their bodies.

Both victims were found covered in blood while sitting inside a 2015 Nissan Rogue which was parked outside of the McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

EMS transported both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln Hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The other victim, a 31-year-old male, remains in critical condition.

According to law enforcement sources, no weapons were recovered at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the suspect as a male with a light complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and gray Adidas sneakers.

Year to date, murder rates are already up in the 40th Precinct 25% compared to last year, according to the latest police data. Total crime in the community is also up nearly 9% compared to this time last year.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.