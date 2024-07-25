Illuminating darkness: Lauren McKinney’s journey from urban strife to abstract art brilliance

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lauren McKinney stands defiantly on the brink of a sightless abyss in a realm where countless artists chase the fleeting whispers of light.

Emerging as a formidable force in abstract art, McKinney is not simply crafting paintings; she is forging a visceral testament to her soul, each stroke fueled by the impending eclipse of her vision. Her work is a daring symphony of color and emotion, emboldened by the relentless approach of darkness, creating masterpieces that confront and transcend her fate.

While the Impressionists reveled in capturing the dance of light and Leonardo da Vinci marveled at the intricacies of the human eye, McKinney’s art challenges these paradigms. She paints not with the clarity of sight, but with the profound depths of inner vision, her canvases pulsing with a raw, unparalleled beauty that defies and redefines the very essence of perception.

McKinney’s journey is as poignant as it is inspiring. Diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a relentless degenerative eye disease, McKinney’s eyesight is rapidly deteriorating. But within this looming void, her artistry has found a voice — resonating with a bold courageousness only born from profound suffering and the indomitable spirit of a woman.

McKinney’s beginnings were forged in the crucible of Washington, D.C., during the 1980s and 1990s. The urban landscape of her youth was marred by gang violence and a pervasive sense of hopelessness that permeated the Black community.

Yet, even amidst the turmoil, there existed an undying spark within her — a spark that would eventually pierce through the darkest clouds of adversity.

The COVID pandemic, a period of global turmoil and enforced stillness, became a transformative epoch for McKinney. With the world paused, she found solace in the embrace of family and the pursuit of passions that had lain dormant. During this time, McKinney discovered her innate ability for painting. What began as a therapeutic exploration soon revealed itself as a profound gift—a means to transcend her visual impairment and express the depths of her soul.

Despite the challenges posed by her condition, McKinney’s work exudes an unapologetic beauty. Her canvases are not just visual spectacles; they are visceral experiences, invitations to witness the world through the eyes of an artist on the brink of blindness. Her abstract compositions, imbued with intense emotion and vivid colors, serve as a testament to her unwavering resolve and the purity of her creative vision.

In 2021, McKinney’s burgeoning talent was recognized when her works were featured in the Chela Mitchell pop-up group exhibit and the No Kings Collective’s Umbrella group exhibit. These showcases marked significant milestones in her career, propelling her into the spotlight and affirming her place within the art community.

Her journey, however, began to garner attention earlier, in 2020, when a collaborative piece of hers graced the cover of the Washington City Paper. This piece, a testament to her collaborative spirit and artistic prowess, later found its way to Plain Sight, a street-view gallery. The exhibit’s success led to a feature in the District Fray Magazine, further amplifying her voice and vision.

McKinney’s work is a paradox of fragility and strength, a dance of light and shadow. Each brushstroke is a defiance against the impending darkness, a declaration that beauty can emerge from suffering. Her art is not confined by her visual limitations; instead, it is liberated by them, allowing her to explore dimensions of perception that few can fathom.

As Lauren McKinney faces the daunting future of blindness, her art becomes ever more luminous. It is this very struggle, this confrontation with the void, that infuses her work with an unparalleled beauty. In the face of her deteriorating eyesight, McKinney’s resolve to create remains unshaken. Her paintings are more than just art; they are manifestations of her spirit, reflections of her journey, and celebrations of the enduring power of the human soul.

Lauren McKinney stands as a beacon of resilience and creativity. Her story is not just about an artist defying the odds but about a woman who, in the face of immense adversity, continues to paint the world with colors only she can see. Her work, born from suffering and courage, is a testament to the profound beauty that emerges when light confronts darkness.

Visit laurenmckinneyart.com for more information