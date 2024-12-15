Juan Soto sweepstakes suggests Yankees should take notes from Mets

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Perhaps the New York Yankees’ hubris is so great that it borders paranoia. At least, that seems to be the case with their failed pursuit of Juan Soto.

The Bronx Bombers have always been Major League Baseball’s marquee franchise, and for good reason. They have had multiple dynasties, boast an unrelenting tagline of 27 World Series titles, and never faced any real competition from the rest of the league for top-tier free agents, especially from within their own city.

Whatever they wanted, they got — a concept that has waned significantly over the last 15 years of championship-less baseball and the transfer of power from the late George to Hal Steinbrenner. Now they are being passed over for the Mets, bolstered by the untold billions of Steve Cohen, which has changed the balance of power upon the Big Apple’s baseball landscape.

Perhaps if the Yankees spent more time selling themselves as a whole and spending a few extra dollars, they would not have suffered one of their most prominent indignations: losing out on a generational young talent to a crosstown rival.

A report from NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch — which divulged that Soto’s close friends “pleaded” with him to stay with the Yankees rather than jump ship to the Mets — revealed that the Yankees spent a considerable portion of their pitch focusing on the Mets:

“The Yankees continued by pointing out: They outdraw the Mets at the gate.

They have more fans around the country than the Mets.

They generate more revenue than the Mets.

They have a ballpark built for Soto, who slugged a career-best 41 home runs in 2024.

They’ll have an easier path to future World Series than the Mets, who’ll have to contend with the Dodgers every year.

They had Aaron Judge protecting him in the lineup. The Mets have no such threat.”

None of those points were incorrect. The Yankees had the No. 2 attendance in baseball, are the most profitable team, play in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the league thanks to a short porch in right field, inhabit a significantly weaker American League that allowed the Bronx Bombers to walk into the World Series two months ago, and have one of the most feared sluggers of this generation in Judge.

But in addition to the obvious dollar statistic that ultimately coaxed Soto to sign a record-breaking deal with the Mets (the Yankees offered 16 years, $760 million, while the Mets nabbed him with 15 years, $765 million), Cohen and his wife Alex boasted a far more welcoming culture in Queens compared to Yankee Stadium and offered a glimpse at the long-term sustainability they are building.

There were guarantees to take care of Soto’s family at the ballpark (something the Yankees did not do) and to further build the roster after his signing, which meant more spending — something the Yankees could not do. The Mets also boast a deeper lineup compared to an offense carried mostly by Judge two years ago and a deeper farm system.

“They are the right family: A family that wants to win, but they definitely want to take care of their players and their families and stuff,” Soto said during his introductory press conference at Citi Field on Thursday. “That’s one of the things I always like. It was interesting for me to look forward to that.”

Perhaps the Yankees should take note of this. Rather than letting a declining mystique or the pseudo-disparagement of another team feature in a sales pitch, they should focus on listening to a player’s needs and offering support for every single member of his table—even if it is as trivial as reserving a suite at the ballpark.

