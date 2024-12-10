Mets now have 3rd-best odds to win 2025 World Series after signing Juan Soto

The New York Mets’ signing of Juan Soto was a clear signal to the rest of Major League Baseball that they are going for it all in 2025 and beyond.
Agreeing to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, the Mets now have arguably their most talented offensive bat in franchise history considering just how impressive the 26-year-old has been since his MLB debut in 2018.
President of baseball operations David Stearns still has quite a bit of work to do to round out the remainder of the roster, but Soto is perceived to be the piece to ensure that the Mets’ surprising run to the NLCS in 2024 was not just a fluke and instead, becomes the norm.
New York’s odds have jumped accordingly, as they now have the third-best odds to win the 2025 World Series behind only the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the division-rival Atlanta Braves.
The crosstown-rival Yankees, who watched Soto leave their ranks and sign across town, are still the fourth-favorites.
2025 World Series odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +380
- Atlanta Braves +750
- New York Mets +850
- New York Yankees +950
- Philadelphia Phillies +1000
- Baltimore Orioles +1100
- Houston Astros +1300
- San Diego Padres +1500
- Texas Rangers +2800
- Seattle Mariners +2800
- Cleveland Guardians +2800
- Minnesota Twins +3000
- Detroit Tigers +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +3500
- Chicago Cubs +3500
- Boston Red Sox +3500
- Milwaukee Brewers +4000
- Kansas City Royals +4000
- Toronto Blue Jays +6000
- Tampa Bay Rays +6000
- St. Louis Cardinals +6000
- Cincinnati Reds +6000
- San Francisco Giants +8000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
- Athletics +15000
- Washington Nationals +15000
- Miami Marlins +25000
- Los Angeles Angels +25000
- Colorado Rockies +40000
- Chicago White Sox +40000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.