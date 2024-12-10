Mets now have 3rd-best odds to win 2025 World Series after signing Juan Soto

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) before playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ signing of Juan Soto was a clear signal to the rest of Major League Baseball that they are going for it all in 2025 and beyond.

Agreeing to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, the Mets now have arguably their most talented offensive bat in franchise history considering just how impressive the 26-year-old has been since his MLB debut in 2018.

President of baseball operations David Stearns still has quite a bit of work to do to round out the remainder of the roster, but Soto is perceived to be the piece to ensure that the Mets’ surprising run to the NLCS in 2024 was not just a fluke and instead, becomes the norm.

New York’s odds have jumped accordingly, as they now have the third-best odds to win the 2025 World Series behind only the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the division-rival Atlanta Braves.

The crosstown-rival Yankees, who watched Soto leave their ranks and sign across town, are still the fourth-favorites.

2025 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +380

Atlanta Braves +750

New York Mets +850

New York Yankees +950

Philadelphia Phillies +1000

Baltimore Orioles +1100

Houston Astros +1300

San Diego Padres +1500

Texas Rangers +2800

Seattle Mariners +2800

Cleveland Guardians +2800

Minnesota Twins +3000

Detroit Tigers +3000

Arizona Diamondbacks +3500

Chicago Cubs +3500

Boston Red Sox +3500

Milwaukee Brewers +4000

Kansas City Royals +4000

Toronto Blue Jays +6000

Tampa Bay Rays +6000

St. Louis Cardinals +6000

Cincinnati Reds +6000

San Francisco Giants +8000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Athletics +15000

Washington Nationals +15000

Miami Marlins +25000

Los Angeles Angels +25000

Colorado Rockies +40000

Chicago White Sox +40000

