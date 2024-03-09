Russell Wilson to Giants? ‘Positive’ meeting had between NYG, veteran QB

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Despite New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s apparent “faith” in Daniel Jones to be Big Blue’s quarterback moving forward, he sure is exploring other options.

After interviewing the expected No. 1 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, at the Combine, the Giants hosted veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for “an exploratory meeting,” as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The former Super Bowl champion and long-time Seattle Seahawk, now 35, was cut after two difficult seasons with the Denver Broncos, headlined by a messy split with head coach Sean Payton.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson’s meeting with New York was “very positive,” as he looks for a new home following a season in which he completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Such production would be a considerable bump in what the Giants got last season. In five games before going down with a season-ending ACL injury after just six games. The 26-year-old recorded 909 yards and just two passing touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito naturally did not provide much of a boost in an unsuccessful 2023 season for the team, which went 6-11.

The obvious uncertainty swirling around Jones is starting to put Schoen and the Giants in an increasingly precarious situation. After signing a massive four-year, $160 million pact off the back of a noticeable step forward in his play and a playoff appearance, Jones’ regression behind one of the worst offensive lines in offensive history potentially creates a one-year tryout for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll once he returns to health. He has a team option at the end of the 2024 season.

At 35 years old, Wilson should not be seen as a long-term option for the Giants under center. He would provide a far more stable veteran presence compared to Jones on a short-term deal while New York could potentially draft their perceived franchise quarterback of the future.

They hold the No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft where passers like reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU could be available.

