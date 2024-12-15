Mets rumors: Delving into Alex Bregman interest during 2024 free agency

Aug 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) rounds the bases after he hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ rumor mill has not slowed down since the historic signing of Juan Soto, and speculation has now honed in on All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

The long-time veteran of the Houston Astros will turn 31 at the start of the 2025 season and is looking for a considerable long-term deal, one potentially as much as $200 million over eight years. It would provide another serious investment from Steve Cohen, who shelled out $765 million ($51 million AAV) for Soto just last week.

Blowing past Major League Baseball’s competitive balance tax does not seem to be an issue for the Mets again if that means strengthening a team that some already see as a legitimate World Series contender. Bringing on a player of Bregman’s caliber and experience would only strengthen those notions. Bregman is a two-time World Series winner with Houston, as well as a two-time All-Star and a winner of both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger.

There are multiple avenues to do so, too.

The Mets’ most feasible option for bringing on Bregman is if they lose out on Pete Alonso, which very well could be the deciding factor in a bona fide pursuit. Cohen said on Thursday that the team is still engaged with the slugging first baseman and expressed a continued desire to bring him back from the free-agency waters, but Alonso has a robust market that could see him walk elsewhere.

Should he leave Queens, the Mets would shift third baseman Mark Vientos to first base and slot Bregman in at the hot corner.

If the Mets re-sign Alonso, they could still bring in Bregman to provide a defensive upgrade to third base over Vientos while also possessing a proven offensive track record. Since 2018, he possesses 162-game averages of 29 home runs and 100 RBI with an .855 OPS.

Vientos then becomes a legitimate option at designated hitter, especially if the Mets decide to trade Starling Marte for relief-pitching help. The 36-year-old Marte has been hobbled by injuries over the last two seasons and lost his spot in right field to Soto. Obvious questions exist about the legitimacy of his bat in a DH role, considering he posted a .715 OPS with seven home runs and 40 RBI in 94 games last year.

It is important to note that Vientos did show improved defense at third base. If Alonso is back and the organization wants Vientos to stay at third, Bregman has said that he is open to a position change to second base. That would provide the Mets with the flexibility to either move Jeff McNeil to more of a utility role after the former batting champion hit a career-worst .238 last season or attempt to get the remainder of his four-year, $50 million contract off the books.

