Bronx rapist sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in his car: cops

Detectives in the Bronx are on the hunt for a rapist who attacked a 19-year-old woman last week — the latest sexual assault case to rock the borough.

The NYPD released a photo early Sunday morning of the perverted perpetrator sought for the attack, which occurred in the vicinity of White Plains Road and Gildersleeve Avenue in Clason Point at about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim met with the unknown male individual at the location — but the meeting quickly turned violent and ended when the suspect raped the victim inside his vehicle.

Police did not provide additional details about the incident when amNewYork Metro contacted them Sunday morning.

Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator took off inside the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 45th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation.

The Bronx has seen a number of high-profile rape cases in recent weeks. On Dec. 11, cops picked up a homeless shelter resident who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman near an apartment building on Virginia Avenue in Parkchester.

Special victims detectives were also looking for the suspect in a second rape case who sexually assaulted a woman inside a vehicle near a McDonald’s restaurant in Parkchester on Thanksgiving Day.

Police described the suspect in the Dec. 12 rape as a man with a medium build and a light complexion, standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the rape can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.