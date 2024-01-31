Deranged Bronx suspect brutally stabbed man steps away from a supermarket

The suspect who stabbed a man near a Met Food supermarket on White Plains Road in the Bronx in December 2023.

Bronx detectives are looking for the deranged individual who repeatedly stabbed a man near a supermarket last month.

The NYPD released on Jan. 31 an image of the attacker sought for the stabbing that occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023 in the area of 4401 White Plains Road, a Met Food supermarket in Wakefield.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached a 52-year-old man at the location from behind. He then pulled out a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim three times in the back, then sliced his head and puncutured his left arm.

Following the bloody assault, cops said, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on Nereid Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the assailant as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, who was last seen wearing eyeglasses and a black hat, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.