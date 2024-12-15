Stray bullet in Brooklyn grazes man’s head near apartment building: cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who fired a stray bullet that grazed a man’s head on Dec. 14, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who fired a stray bullet that grazed a man’s head on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 14 at 400 Central Ave. in Bushwick.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, canvassed the area and found the wounded victim in front of 360 Central Ave. with a graze wound to his head. Firefighters who arrived at the scene rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not provided by police as of Sunday morning.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police did not yet have a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.