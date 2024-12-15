Quantcast
Brooklyn

Stray bullet in Brooklyn grazes man’s head near apartment building: cops

By Lloyd Mitchell and Robert Pozarycki Posted on
Brooklyn police respond to shooting
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who fired a stray bullet that grazed a man’s head on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 14 at 400 Central Ave. in Bushwick.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, canvassed the area and found the wounded victim in front of 360 Central Ave. with a graze wound to his head. Firefighters who arrived at the scene rendered medical aid before paramedics arrived.

Scene of Brooklyn shooting
Police said the shooting happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 14 at 400 Central Ave. in Bushwick.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were not provided by police as of Sunday morning.

A officer guards the scene of 375 Central Ave. after a man was shot on Dec. 14, 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police did not yet have a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

