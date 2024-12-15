Giants fans fly another plane over MetLife Stadium imploring for change

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

For a second consecutive week, New York Giants fans purchased a plane to fly over MetLife Stadium and plead for change in their dysfunctional franchise.

Just hours before the kick-off of Big Blue’s Week 15 meeting against the Baltimore Orioles, a banner reading “MR. MARA ENOUGH — WE WON’T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE” was flown over the team’s home.

Planes with banners are back at MetLife Stadium: “MR MARA ENOUGH – WE WON’T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE” pic.twitter.com/n8eupv3RWD — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 15, 2024

Last Sunday, before a Week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints, a first banner directed at Giants co-owner John Mara read, “MR. MARA ENOUGH – PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE.” New York lost 14-11 when a game-tying field-goal attempt inside the final minute of regulation was blocked to extend a pitiful losing streak to eight games.

Entering what was expected to be a beatdown at the hands of the Ravens, the Giants were tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL, thus putting them in contention for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The franchise is expected to take a quarterback after general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll opted to give Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract two years ago rather than pay star running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones was cut following a Week 10 loss in Munich to the lowly Carolina Panthers, while Barkley is on track to be a finalist for the NFL MVP Award as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move is the most prominent of multiple whiffs made by Schoen and Daboll, who will decide which quarterback the Giants could draft if Mara opts not to fire them. Since the former Bills duo took over in East Rutherford, the Giants were 17-29-1 entering Sunday afternoon’s game.

