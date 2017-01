Deadline reported Wednesday that Disney is courting Will Smith to join its live-action “Dumbo” movie.

The remake of the 1941 animation classic will be directed by Tim Burton, who’s familiar with adapting beloved Disney animations, having made 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” live-action movie, which starred Johnny Depp and Mia Wasikowska.

Little more is known about “Dumbo,” though Deadline states the script is by Ehren Kruger, who’s written for the “Transformers” film series, among others.